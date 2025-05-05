Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will reportedly be suspended two games as fallout from Connor Stalions scandal

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 19-13. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore is expected to receive a two-game suspension from the university due to his alleged involvement in the Connor Stalions scandal, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger confirmed.

Moore is expected to miss the team's Week 3 game against Central Michigan and Week 4 game against Nebraska as a result of the suspension. Moore will reportedly be allowed to coach the team in Week 2, when it plays Oklahoma, Moore's alma mater.

Moore is expected to miss week 3-4 games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.



This would allow him to coach week 2 at Oklahoma, his alma mater and where he played offensive line. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) May 5, 2025

Moore's suspension is self imposed by the university. Moore could still face additional punishment from the NCAA. In addition to the self-imposed suspension, Moore will face "additional recruiting-related penalties" from the school, according to ESPN.

