Michigan interim coach Sherrone Moore delivers emotional postgame tribute to suspended Jim Harbaugh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan at Penn State UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Michigan acting head coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrates on the slide line during the Michigan Wolverines versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sherrone Moore let his emotions fly after Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Filling in for suspended Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Moore was brought to tears during his postgame interview on Fox.

“I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank coach Harbaugh. I f-cking love you, man. I love the sh-t out of you, man. We did this for you,” Moore said while looking into the camera. “For this university, the president, our AD … We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country.”

Moore has been part of Harbaugh's staff since 2018. He first coached tight ends before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Ahead of the 2023 season, he was elevated again, this time to offensive coordinator.

And when Harbaugh missed games earlier this season due to a school-imposed suspension amid an NCAA investigation (separate from the current sign-stealing saga), Moore was the interim head coach for one game.

During his postgame media availability, Moore further expounded on his love for Harbaugh.

Sherrone Moore: "I think about coach. Love that man with all my heart. Wanted to do it for him." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 11, 2023

Harbaugh, Michigan’s ninth-year head coach, was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti on Friday, citing the league’s “sportsmanship” provision in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an in-person scouting operation where he sent friends to games to video record the sideline play signals of future Michigan opponents.

The suspension applies only to game days, so Harbaugh will be able to coach the team during the week moving forward. But because the suspension was announced on Friday, Harbaugh was not with his team at Beaver Stadium even after making the trip to State College from Ann Arbor. Instead, he watched the game at the team hotel.

Michigan has vowed to vehemently fight the suspension. The school will present its case during a hearing in Washtenaw County (Michigan) court next Friday in the hopes of a temporary restraining order being granted.

Harbaugh’s attorneys argued late Friday that a stay was needed because the Big Ten had overstepped its power and lacked sufficient evidence that Harbaugh had personally violated any rules and that a suspension would cause irreparable harm to both the coach and his players.

If the order is granted, it would allow Harbaugh to return to the field next Saturday when the Wolverines face Maryland on the road and then in the regular season finale at home vs. rival Ohio State.

With Saturday’s win over Penn State, Michigan improved to 10-0 on the season. The Wolverines, the two-time defending Big Ten champions, were ranked No. 3 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.