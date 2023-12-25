Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. discharged from hospital after being shot in leg

Jeremy Fears Jr. FILE - Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Nov. 28, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Fears is recovering after he was shot in the leg while on holiday break near his hometown and underwent surgery Saturday morning, Dec. 23, according to the university. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was home in time for Christmas Eve after being shot in the leg near his hometown early Saturday morning.

The freshman's father announced Sunday evening that his son had been discharged from the hospital and was doing well, sharing videos of him moving around gingerly with crutches.

Jr is doing really good . Discharged and headed home. #blessed pic.twitter.com/Xp9vVIbZka — Jeremy Fears (@Jfears5) December 24, 2023

According to the Joliet Police Department in Illinois, Fears was one of two victims in a shooting that took place on Saturday inside a residence, the other being a 19-year-old woman. Per ESPN, Fears was at home with friends when a male suspend armed with a handgun allegedly entered and began firing.

Fears was struck in the left thigh, while the woman was hit in the pelvis. Both injuries were not considered life-threatening. As of Saturday afternoon, the suspect remained at large and his motive unknown.

Michigan State later announced Fears underwent successful surgery on Saturday. Fears also posted "Minor setback we gone be good appreciate yall" on his Instagram following the procedure.

Fears was ranked by Rivals as the No. 38 recruit in the Class of 2023 and a key part of a four-player group that ranked fourth in the country. In 12 games, he is averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 assists in 15.3 minutes per game.