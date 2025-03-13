Mikal Bridges drills perfect buzzer-beater to lift Knicks past Trail Blazers in OT

Mar 12, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; New York Knicks small forward Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning shot in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges stunned the Moda Center late on Wednesday night.

Bridges expertly drained a deep 3-pointer from the center of the court as time expired to lift the New York Knicks to a wild 114-113 overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. His shot, which came off an inbounds play with the Knicks down by three with about three seconds left on the clock, was absolutely perfect.

MIKAL BRIDGES, ARE YOU SERIOUS!!?



33 POINTS AND THE GAME-WINNING TREY 😤 pic.twitter.com/7iubWATP1Q — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 13, 2025

The shot was just the second Bridges made from behind the arc all night. He finished with 33 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The game was a battle the entire night. It featured a ridiculous 42 lead changes and went into the extra period after Scoot Henderson hit a pair of free throws with just seconds left in regulation. But, thanks to Bridges’ final shot, the Knicks are escaping Portland with the win.

Henderson led the Blazers with 30 points off the bench after he shot 10-of-16 from the field. Deni Avdija added 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Shaedon Sharpe finished with 21 points. The loss dropped Portland to 28-39 on the year, and has it five games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

OG Anunoby added 23 points and seven rebounds for the Knicks in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, and both Miles McBride and Josh Hart put up 11 points each. It marked their second straight win, and kept the Knicks firmly in third in the Eastern Conference standings with their 42-23 record.

The Knicks will continue their west coast road trip next on Saturday when they take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.