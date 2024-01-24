MLB 2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: First Basemen

MLB: OCT 09 NLDS - Phillies at Braves ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 09: Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) singles in the seventh inning of game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on October 9, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coming into his second season in his hometown of Atlanta, Matt Olson had three 30-home run seasons on the back of his baseball card. What happened last year brought joy to so many fantasy managers who drafted him highly, as Olson powered 54 home runs with 139 RBI — both MLB highs — and scored 127 runs in by far his best season. What will he do for an encore?

Freddie Freeman was also spectacular, hitting 29 home runs and stealing 23 bases (tops among first basemen) with a sizzling .331 average. Vladimir Guerrero was steady with 26 home runs and 94 RBI.

First basemen are among the keys to fantasy titles, so check out our rankings to see where some of the best power hitters fall compared to one another.

Who will be your top first base pick in 2024?