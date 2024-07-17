MLB All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani obliterates Tanner Houck splitter for first All-Star Game home run

National League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, warms up during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Shohei Ohtani skipped the Home Run Derby.

He made up for it in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger and NL home run leader got the scoring started in Tuesday's game with a bang. With no outs and two men on in the third inning, Ohtani obliterated a 2-0 offering from Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck.

Houck left an 89 mph splitter over the middle of the plate, and Ohtani left no doubt with a massive swing that sent the ball 400 feet into the right-field stands to give the NL a 3-0 lead.

The home run was Ohtani's first in his fourth career All-Star Game. It was the first home run in an All-Star Game by a Los Angeles Dodger since Mike Piazza in 1996.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!