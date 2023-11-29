MLB free agency: Luis Severino moves from Yankees to Mets on 1-year, $13 million deal, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Luis Severino is staying in New York. Just not with the Yankees.

The veteran right-hander is signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the New York Mets after eight years with the Yankees, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This article will be updated with more information.

