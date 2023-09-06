MLB places Dodgers P Julio Urías on administrative leave after felony domestic violence arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 14, 2023 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Mets 6-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MLB announced it placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave Wednesday, two days after the left-hander was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

The move is effective immediately as the league continues its investigation into Urías, who will continue to be paid while sidelined. Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot will be promoted in a corresponding move to take the empty spot in the rotation.

The Dodgers released a statement confirming it is cooperating with MLB's investigation.

The team also announced it was canceling a bobblehead night for Urías previously scheduled for Sept. 21. The first 30,000 fans will instead receive "a giveaway of select premium bobbleheads."

Administrative leave is often MLB's first step in domestic violence investigations, with the games missed usually counted as time served (with the salary returned) in an eventual settlement over the player's discipline.

Urías was arrested and released on $50,000 bond early Monday morning. Confirmed details on the arrest are sparse beyond that he was reportedly at the LAFC-Inter Miami game that night. However, the alleged incident would be Urías's second such offense after being arrested in May 2019 after witnesses told police they saw him push a woman to the ground in parking lot.

Julio Urías avoided criminal charges, but not an MLB suspension after DV arrest in 2019

That 2019 arrest did not led to charges being pressed against Urías. The woman in question told police she fell, though security footage reportedly backed up the witnesses' account. The L.A. city attorney deferred charges as long as Urías attended a 52-week domestic violence counseling program and wasn't arrested for a violent crime in the next year.

While Urías avoided criminal charges then, MLB still suspended him 20 games for violating its domestic violence policy. No player has ever been suspended twice under that policy, but Urías could now be in position to become the first.

The arrest came an especially bad time for the 27-year-old Urías, who is a free agent after this season. His walk year was already something of a disaster, with the southpaw holding a 4.60 ERA (his worst since 2017) in 117 1/3 innings and missing a month and a half due to a hamstring injury.

Urías has been on track for a nine-figure contract after winning the World Series in 2020 and leading the NL with a 2.16 ERA last season, but his career is now in limbo as MLB and the authorities investigate the new allegations against him.