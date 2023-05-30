MLB Post-Memorial Day check-in: Are the Rangers ready to dethrone the Astros?

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Some say you can't even think about MLB standings till after Memorial Day weekend. With that benchmark behind us, it's finally time to determine what's real and not so real so far this baseball season.

On this week's Bandwagon, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer begin the pod discussing if base stealing has gotten out of control with the new rules and which mid-season returns could have the biggest impact on contending clubs.

The two then play a game of 'real or not real' on some of the biggest storylines that have developed so far this season. Keyser believes this may be the wildest and most tightly packed NL Wild Card race we've ever seen. Crizer believes the Texas Rangers are ready to dethrone the Houston Astros in the AL West.

Keyser ends by imploring managers to challenge close plays more than they're currently doing and calls out two underperforming teams in the process.

3:02 - Why the Rays-Dodgers series displayed baseball's stolen base silliness

16:14 - The Reds might have the next superstar on their hands

18:40 - Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendricks makes inspirational return

27:29 - Trivia game: Atlanta Braves Michael Soroka has been out for HOW LONG?!

34:49 - Post-Memorial day: What's real, what's not so far this MLB season?

36:45 - Real or not real: The Nationals batters leading the league in strikeout rate

43:25 - Real or not real: Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez becoming an ace*

47:24 - Real or not real: The NL Wild Card race being a logjam of mediocrity

55:23 - Real or not real: The Rangers being a threat to Astros in AL West

1:00:58 - Bandwagon: Managers need to be challenging close calls way more than they are

*Podcast recording took place prior to Rodriguez's injury update

