Monday Night Football: How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game tonight

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for the return of Monday Night Football with a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. The Monday Night Football opener will air on ABC and ESPN starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch the first Monday Night Football game of the season: Bills vs. Jets, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bills at Jets game:

Date: Monday, September 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the Buffalo Bills at New York Jets game on?

Monday Night Football's first game of the season will air on ABC, ESPN and stream on ESPN+, so there are plenty of ways to tune into the Bills vs. Jets match. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday's Bills at Jets game.

How to watch Bills at Jets on Monday Night Football:

