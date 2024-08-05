Multiple fights break out at Giants, Lions joint training camp; QB Daniel Jones pulled out of fray

New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 06: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws the ball during New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 06, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The New York Giants are at training camp with the Detroit Lions today. They're getting in some joint practice — or at least trying to. The players seem a tad more interested in fighting with each other.

The Giants and Lions have gotten into multiple fights Monday, most of which have been caught on camera by members of the media or fans attending the open practice. The reasons for those fights? It's unclear. Players get chippy towards each other during these early practices for any reason at all.

This first fight is just a sea of players in blue and white scuffling and pushing each other until everyone just kind of loses interest and walks back.

Here's a fight that starts after Lions WR Amon Ra St. Brown gets annoyed about something.

General manager Joe Schoen had to wade into the fray to break up this fight.

Daniel Jones is somehow a main character in this next fight, joining in after two players start rolling around in front of him. A coach desperately tries to pull him out, trying to save the health of their expensive quarterback who wasn't healthy for much of last year.

Linebacker Brian Burns was not a fan of Jones getting involved in a fight.

Jones, however, has no regrets, maintaining that it's important to him to stand up for his guys.

There are fights at every training camp, but it might be time to separate these two teams and put every individual player in time out. Neither team can afford for any player to miss time from something as dumb as a training camp fight.

