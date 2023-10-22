NASCAR: Christopher Bell wins at Homestead as his JGR teammates have late-race problems

Christopher Bell clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series title race at Phoenix with a win at Homestead on Sunday.

Bell passed William Byron for the win with 15 laps to go and drove away to guarantee that Joe Gibbs Racing will have at least one car racing for the championship. Bell’s teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had late-race problems and may each need to win at Martinsville next week to have a title shot.

Hamlin had something break on his car after racing with Ryan Blaney for a spot in the top five. Hamlin’s car shot straight into the wall in Turns 1 and 2 and caused a caution with 32 laps to go in the 267-lap race.

As Hamlin pulled his damage car into his pit stall, Truex radioed to his team that his engine was having problems. As smoke came out the tailpipes of Truex’s car, his team pushed the car behind the wall.

Blaney finished second while Tyler Reddick was third and Byron finished fourth.