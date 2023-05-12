NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule and best bets for 'Throwback Weekend'

AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 DARLINGTON, SC - SEPTEMBER 04: Cars speed around turns three and four during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 on September 4, 2022, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to one of its oldest tracks for the annual 'Throwback Weekend' at Darlington Raceway. The event will feature a number of old-school paint schemes, visits from legendary personalities and one throwback driver in the field.

Goodyear 400 TV and streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 1310:30-11:20 a.m.: Practice (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)11:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)

Sunday, May 141:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)3-6:30 p.m.: Goodyear 400 (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)

Goodyear 400 details

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile egg-shaped oval), Darlington, South CarolinaLength: 293 laps for 400.238 milesBanking: • 3 degrees on the front straight• 25 degrees in turns 1-2• 2 degrees on the back straight• 23 degrees in turns 3-4Last year's winner: Joey Logano

Opened in 1950, the track they’ve dubbed “Too tough to tame” is one of the oldest on the circuit and one of its most celebrated. The unique egg-shaped 1.366-mile oval features wide, sweeping Turns 1 and 2, but has a tighter third and fourth turns in order to preserve the pond that the original owner of the farmland stipulated must stay in place when the speedway was built. Famous for multiple racing grooves, drivers enjoy finding what works for them on long runs and in-race adjustments are crucial.

Top drivers and best bets for the Goodyear 400

Despite never having won at Darlington in 10 career starts, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson enters the weekend as the favorite at BetMGM. Three Toyotas and two Chevrolets follow as the six entries with 10-to-1 or better odds.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +500• Denny Hamlin +600• Martin Truex Jr. +700• Tyler Reddick +900• Kyle Busch +1000• William Byron +1000

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good mid-tier value in Larson's teammate Chase Elliott (+1400) and the Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick (+1400). Elliott has three top-5 finishes in 12 starts at Darlington while Harvick has been a top-10 machine, having finished there 18 times in 30 career starts. If you're looking for a longshot, Josh Berry, driving the fourth Hendrick Motorsports entry in place of the injured Alex Bowman, enters the weekend at +6600.

'Throwback Weekend': Hello … Newman

Mother's Day weekend at Darlington is always a celebration of NASCAR's heritage. Some cars will have classic paint schemes, certain branding around the track turns back the clock and legends of the sport descend on the small South Carolina town to meet with fans and sign autographs. This 'Throwback Weekend' will also feature a former driver returning to the field.

Ryan Newman, who drove full-time in the Cup Series from 2002-21, makes his return to the track in his first of several select events driving for Rick Ware Racing. Newman, 45, has won 51 Cup Series poles, 18 races and was the championship runner-up in 2014.

Goodyear 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordBrennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletJosh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletB.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Goodyear 400 weather forecast

It's going to be warm with a 51% chance of rain on both days of Cup Series running. The forecast calls for sunny skies during Saturday's qualifying, while there will be cloud cover for the race Sunday which could make for a mixed up grid and good racing in Darlington's multiple grooves.