NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway: How to watch, stream, TV channel, news, best bets, weather and more

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Patriotic Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series makes just its second trip to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on the outskirts of St. Louis this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The asymmetrical 1 ¼-mile speedway with low banking presents a unique challenge for both teams setting up cars and drivers traversing it, resulting in eight crash-related yellow-flags in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300:

Enjoy Illinois 300 TV/streaming/radio schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 310-10:45 a.m.: Practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)10:45 a.m.-Noon: Qualifying (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Sunday, June 42-3:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1, Fox Sports app)3:30-7 p.m.: Enjoy Illinois 300 (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Enjoy Illinois 300 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCarson Hocevar (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletCorey LaJoie (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordGray Gaulding (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJ.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott suspended for Gateway

NASCAR's most popular driver will not be at Gateway this weekend while he serves a one-race suspension. Elliott was suspended for a retaliatory on-track move against Denny Hamlin last week at Charlotte. Midway through the Coca-Cola 600, Hamlin squeezed Elliott coming off of Turn 4 and Elliott turned into Hamlin's right-rear quarter panel, taking both out of the race.

Corey Lajoie will drive Elliott's No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. Elliott missed six races prior in the season due to injuries suffered in a snowboarding accident.

Enjoy Illinois 300 details

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (1 ¼-mile asymmetrical oval) in Madison, IllinoisLength: 240 laps for 300 milesBanking: 11 degrees in Turns 1-2, nine degrees in Turns 3-4.Last year's winner: Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Enjoy Illinois 300

For the second straight weekend, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and William Byron enter the weekend as the top two favorites according to BetMGM as the HMS stable has been absolutely dominant on non-superspeedways.

Best odds to win• Kyle Larson +500• William Byron +700• Ryan Blaney +1000• Kyle Busch +1000• Denny Hamlin +1000

Byron has won three of the six races on intermediate tracks (between 1 and 1 ½ miles) this season and has combined with Larson to lead 1,270 of the 3,943 total laps run this season. Blaney and Busch both finished in the Top 5 in this race last year in the first-ever Cup Series race there, while Hamlin won at Kansas earlier this year, which has a similar profile to Gateway.

We wrote earlier in the week on some other bets worth consideration this weekend: you can find good mid-tier value in Ty Gibbs (+3000) and Brad Keselowski (+3500) who both have wins in feeder series races at Gateway.

Weather forecast for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Summer is officially still a few weeks away, but in metropolitan St. Louis, it's already in full swing. It is forecast to be hot and dry with temperatures in the low 90s. That should lead to rapid tire wear and multiple crew chief and race strategist headaches.