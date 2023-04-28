NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: TV and streaming schedule, best bets, weather and more from the 'Monster Mile'

NASCAR: DuraMAX Drydene 400 May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; A general view of the Miles the Monster statue prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports - 18185416

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the ‘Monster Mile’ at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports stable figures to be among the frontrunners having won three of the four races on one-mile or shorter tracks this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Würth 400:

Würth 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 2810:30-11:20 a.m.: Practice (FS2 until 11 a.m., FS1, PRN)11:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: (FS1, PRN)

Sunday, April 291-2 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)2-6 p.m.: Würth 400 (FS1, PRN)

Würth 400 details

Track: Dover Motor Speedway (one-mile concrete oval), Dover, DelawareLength: 400 laps for 400 milesBanking: 24 degrees in the turns, 9 degrees on the straightawaysLast year’s winner: Chase Elliott

Bowman out 3-4 weeks

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman suffered a compression fracture in his back during a sprint car race Tuesday night which will cause him to miss at least three weeks. Josh Berry will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet in Bowman's place beginning this weekend. Berry filled in for Chase Elliott for five races earlier this season as Elliott recovered from a broken leg he suffered in a snowboarding accident between the Phoenix and Las Vegas race weekends.

Top drivers and best bets for the Würth 400

The record plays on this weekend with Hendrick teams entering as prevailing favorites according to BetMGM. The three regular drivers – minus the aforementioned Bowman – enter the weekend as the top three favorites.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +600• William Byron +700• Chase Elliott +700• Denny Hamlin +900• Martin Truex Jr. +900• Christopher Bell +1000

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg suggests good mid-tier value in Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch (+1600) and 23XI's Tyler Reddick (+2000) and recommends staying away from Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace (+3300).

Würth 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordBrennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford|Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletJosh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Würth 400

The forecast calls for cool, cloudy conditions with a near-50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Grip could be an issue, not only because rubber support series earlier in the weekend will be washed away, but temperatures in the low 60s means tires will take longer to get to their optimum operating window, leading to very shaky cars early in runs.