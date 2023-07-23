NASCAR results: Denny Hamlin wins for seventh time at Pocono to nab 50th career win, 600th for Toyota

The NASCAR Cup Seriesheads to eastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway's "Tricky Triangle" this weekend as the race for the playoffs heat up. Just six races remain before the playoff field of 16 is set with 11 drivers having already clinched a spot.
Here’s everything to know ahead of the Highpoint.com 400:
Highpoint.com 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday2:35 - 3:20 p.m.: Practice (USA from 3 p.m. on, NBC Sports app) 3:20 - 4:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday2 - 2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app) 2:30 - 6 p.m.: Highpoint.com 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)
Highpoint.com 400 qualifying results
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Highpoint.com 400 details
Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle superspeedway), Long Pond, PennsylvaniaLength: 160 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turn 1 – 14 degrees | Turn 2 – 8 degrees | Turn 3 – 6 degreesLast year's winner: Chase Elliott
Top drivers and best bets for the Highpoint.com 400
Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono with six and is thus a 4-to-1 favorite heading into the weekend according to BetMGM. Championship standings leader Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins at Pocono, has the next-best moneyline at +600. Kyle Busch has four wins at the track and shares a +700 moneyline with Kyle Larson, who hasn't won there but sports nine top-10 finishes in 15 starts there.
Best odds to winDenny Hamlin +400Martin Truex Jr. +600Kyle Busch +700Kyle Larson +700
Yahoo Sports' Nick Brombergwrote earlier in the week on betting the Highpoint.com 400 and suggests good mid-tier value in the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick (+1200 apiece) given that Bell is Hamlin and Truex's teammate and Reddick drives for the team co-owned by Hamlin.
Highpoint.com 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Weather for the Pocono race weekend
The forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s and partly cloudy skies for both days of Cup Series running.