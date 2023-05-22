NASCAR results: Kyle Larson wins third career All-Star feature race ahead of Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick

Kyle Larson overcame a bottom-third starting grid position and a pit road speeding penalty to win his third career NASCAR All-Star feature race.

The only non-competition yellow flag came out on lap 16 with Larson, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. all pitting for fresh tires. Larson was nabbed for speeding during the stop but steadily made up ground, getting all the way into the lead by lap 55 and never looking back. Larson won the race off pit road cleanly at the midway competition yellow and made it stick.

NASCAR All-Star Race results

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (29), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR All-Star Race TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 194-5 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race practice (FS1)5:30-7 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race qualifying - pit stop challenge (FS1)

Saturday, May 207-9 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race heats (FS1)

Sunday, May 215-6 p.m.: All-Star Open (FS1, Fox Deportes)8-10 p.m.: All-Star Race (FS1, Fox Deportes)

NASCAR All-Star Race format

Cup Series regulars who have (a) won a race in 2022 or 2023, (b) won a previous All-Star Race, or (c) won a Cup Series championship are automatically entered into the 200-lap event. There are 21 drivers who meet that criteria and the remaining three to complete the 24-car field will be determined by the top two finishers of the 100-lap All-Star Open and a fan vote.

Prior to the Open, times from a pit stop competition Friday night will determine the starting grids for two 60-lap heat races to be run Saturday night. Similar to the Daytona 500 twin qualifying races, one heat will determine the inside lane starters for the All-Star Race and the other will determine the outside lane.

Cars will start the All-Star Race on brand-new sticker tires and will only be able to utilize one set after the competition caution. The winner takes home $1 million — the second-highest payout of the year after the Daytona 500.

North Wilkesboro Speedway details

North Wilkesboro opened in 1947 — the same year as NASCAR’s oldest track in Richmond, Virginia — and from 1949 to 1996 annually held at least one Cup Series race. It is unique to other tracks which, save for banking, are more or less “level.” North Wilkesboro features a downhill front stretch and an uphill backstretch.

Built: 1947First Cup Series race: Oct. 16, 1949 (won by Bob Flock)Last Cup Series race: Sept. 29, 1996 (won by Jeff Gordon)Profile: 0.625-mile ovalBanking: 3 degrees on straightaways, 14 degrees in turns

NASCAR All-Star Race starting grid

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (29), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

oq-Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

oq-Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

fv-Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

oq: Qualified via All-Star Open race | fv: Fan vote provisional

NASCAR All-Star Open results

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR All-Star Open starting grid

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series pit crew challenge results

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Kevin Harvick (29), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

NASCAR All-Star Race entries

(2022-23 race winners unless otherwise noted)

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevroletpc-Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotapw-Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletKevin Harvick (29), Stewart-Haas Racing FordErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevroletpc: Past Cup Series champion | pw: Past All-Star Race winner

NASCAR All-Star Open entries

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordChandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing ChevroletJJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletJosh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the All-Star Race

The two drivers with multiple All-Star wins enter the weekend with the best odds at victory according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson, who has already won on two short tracks this season is +600 for the win, while the retiring Kevin Harvick is +800. Harvick is surely hoping that driving with No. 29 on the car — his number for the first 13 seasons of his career — rather than his Stewart-Haas No. 4 will bring him luck in his final All-Star Race.

Best odds to win• Kyle Larson +600• Kevin Harvick +800• Christopher Bell +900• William Byron +900• Joey Logano +900

Looking a little further down the field, Chase Elliott (+1200) and Ryan Blaney (+1800) are good mid-tier bets. Elliott has finished in the top 10 in each of his last five short track starts and won the All-Star Race in its only running at the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020. Blaney is the event's defending champion and typically runs well in the tight confines of Martinsville and Bristol, which most closely resemble North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR All-Star Race weather

The forecasts for Friday and Sunday are cool and clear with temperatures in the 70s, but thunderstorms could interfere with Saturday's running. The Craftsman Truck Series is running in support at North Wilkesboro this weekend with qualifying and its race scheduled before the All-Star Race heats, which could make scheduling dicey.