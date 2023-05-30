NASCAR suspends Chase Elliott one race for wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte

Chase Elliott looks on prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

NASCAR has announced that it will suspend Chase Elliott for one race, after Elliott intentionally wrecked Denny Hamlin about halfway through Monday's Coca-Cola 600.

Hamlin and Elliott were battling for position going into Turn 4, and Hamlin squeezed Elliott against the wall. After a brief scrape, Elliott responded by hooking the back of Hamlin's car. Both cars were taken out of the race in the collision.

