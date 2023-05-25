NBA competition committee reportedly considering in-game penalties for flopping

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers is helped up by teammates after falling during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The next time an NBA player falls to the floor in pain, they better not be faking. The NBA's competition committee is reportedly considering an in-game penalty for flopping, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Players who engage in flopping would reportedly be charged with a technical foul, per the report.

Sources: The NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing potential of in-game penalty for flops that would result in technical foul free throw. Trial is possible at Summer League in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2023

The proposal is not official yet, and there's no timetable on when it would be enacted if approved, though it sounds like things could move quickly. The league could reportedly test out the policy during Summer League games, which start in July.

Flopping continues to be a major source of debate around the league. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr summed up the issue well, charitably calling the practice "gamesmanship" in one sentence, before calling another play a "blatant flop" moments later. Kerr made those comments following the Warriors' Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Lakers, and LeBron James, weren't pleased with that, saying the team does not practice flopping. James has been called out for flopping in the past, though he's far from the only superstar player who engages in the practice.

The NBA competition committee cleaned up a similar issue in 2021, cracking down on non-basketball move fouls. That change was made to prevent players like James Harden from drawing fouls while intentionally drawing contact during shots.