NBA Cup: Hawks' win knocks out Hornets, Heat, Sixers, Nets and Pacers, while Celtics stay alive

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter reacts after making a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Atlanta Hawks' 117–101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers had plenty of collateral damage in NBA Cup play.

The Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and last year's NBA Cup runners-up, the Indiana Pacers, were all eliminated from group play after the Hawks improved their record to 3-1 and clinched first place in East Group C.

Charlotte, Brooklyn and Indiana were knocked out anyway with losses on Friday, while Miami's win didn't matter with both the Hawks and Detroit Pistons winning. The Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, both 3–0, will decide East Group B with their matchup on Tuesday.

6th Man Dre is a FORCE



23 PTS

5 REB

4 3PM#TrueToAtlanta x @UPS pic.twitter.com/LedaHRNazj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2024

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 23 points off the bench, followed by Trae Young with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Johnson compiled 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Clint Capela added 13 rebounds, while Dyson Daniels swiped three steals.

Cleveland got 29 points from Darius Garland (who shot 5-for-8 on 3s) with Evan Mobley adding 24 points and 13 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell scored 11, shooting 5-for-23, with 11 rebounds and six assists.

Celtics improve to 3–1 in East Group C

The Boston Celtics stayed alive in group play with their 138–129 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics could have been eliminated with a loss, along with Detroit, Atlanta, the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic winning.

Jayson Tatum was on fire in the Celtics' 3rd #EmiratesNBACup victory 🏆



✅ 35 PTS (12-17 FG)

✅ 13 REB

✅ 4 AST

✅ 4 3PM



Boston wraps up Group Play with a 3-1 record! ☘️#NBAPhilippines #NBAHighlights pic.twitter.com/Trts0pn8SV — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) November 30, 2024

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 35 points (shooting 4-for-8 from 3) and 14 rebounds, while Peyton Pritchard added 29 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 21.

The Bulls were paced by Nikola Vučević, who scored 32 points (on 6-for-9 shooting on 3s) with 11 rebounds. Zach LaVine added 29, and Josh Giddey dished out nine assists.

Boston could have clinched East Group C with its win and a Hawks loss. Chicago also could have clinched East Group C by beating the Celtics combined with the Cavs' loss. But neither scenario occurred.

Knicks 3–0 in group play

The Hornets were eliminated from group play for the NBA Cup in-season tournament with a 99–98 defeat to the New York Knicks on Friday.

Charlotte was led by Brandon Miller's 20 points with Josh Green adding 15. Tidjane Salaün contributed 14 points with eight rebounds, while Moussa Diabaté grabbed 11 boards.

The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball, who misssed the game due to illness. Ball had averaged 40 points over his past four games, including a 50-point effort last Saturday versus the Bucks. For the season, he's averaging 31.1 points, which likely would have made a difference in a one-point game.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points (going 4-for-6 on 3s), six rebounds and six assists to lead New York. Karl-Anthony Towns followed with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Josh Hart added 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Miles McBride tallied 14 points off the bench.