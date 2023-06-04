NBA Finals: Heat at Nuggets, Game 2 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone can say that his team "played well in Game 1," but there was a lot to like from the West's top seed in taking a 1-0 NBA Finals lead over the Miami Heat.
Nikola Jokić had yet another playoff triple-double, exerting his force whenever and however he wanted, while Jamal Murray dished out a brilliant performance reminiscent of bubble Murray. The Nuggets' size advantage over the Heat could be a problem in Game 2, and the remainder of the series.
The Heat have been tested this postseason, and have already knocked out one top seed. An aggressive Jimmy Butler is needed to set up Miami's shooters, but those shots also have to fall after a bad night from the field in Game 1.
How to watch NBA Finals
What: NBA Finals, Game 2 (Nuggets lead, 1-0)
Who: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
When: 8 p.m. ET Sunday
Where: Ball Arena, Denver
TV: ABC
Schedule:
Game 3: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ABC)Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)*Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 (ABC)*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)
* - if necessary