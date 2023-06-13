NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić calmly celebrates Nuggets' first title: 'The job is done, we can go home now'

NBA: Finals-Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates with his daughter after winning the 2023 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - 20881497

Nikola Jokić looked incredibly content on the court at Ball Arena on Monday night.

After the buzzer rang out to end Game 5 of the NBA Finals, giving the Denver Nuggets their first ever championship, Jokić took his time. With very little emotion on his face, he shook the hands of every single Miami Heat player before whipping out his trademark golf clap.

Then, still calm as ever, he delivered a very simple line to ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

“It’s good. The job is done, we can go home now,” he said, chuckling.

Nikola Jokic: "The job is done, we can go home now" pic.twitter.com/fQVku1Uzy7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 13, 2023

Jokić’s wife, daughter, brothers and entire family were overcome with emotions almost instantly. Eventually, Jokić got to celebrate with them and coach Michael Malone on the floor. His brothers even started tossing Malone up into the air.

Nikola Jokić: NBA champion.



What a moment for the Nuggets' star and his family ❤️pic.twitter.com/CsI8OTusrZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 13, 2023

I'm not crying my roof is just leaking uncontrollably right above me and directly falling beneath my eyes pic.twitter.com/9smzYp7nke — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) June 13, 2023

The Jokic brothers really tossed Denver Coach Michael Malone in the air after the title win 😂 pic.twitter.com/2pTGvKtbFo — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) June 13, 2023

Jokić, a two-time league MVP, was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic is presented with the Bill Russell Trophy as the 2022-23 #NBAFinals MVP 👏 pic.twitter.com/enfQxUJzZx — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

There’s no doubt that he deserved it, either. Jokić had 28 points and 16 rebounds in their 94-89 win in Game 5 on Monday, which closed out the series 4-1. He averaged 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the NBA Finals, and had 10 triple-doubles in the playoffs. Jokić also led the playoffs with 600 points, 269 rebounds and 190 assists, something that’s never been done before in league history.

As simple as it was, Jokić was spot on with his assessment. The job the former second-round draft pick from Serbia set out to do is done.

He’s an NBA champion.