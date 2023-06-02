NBA Finals: Nuggets cruise at home for 1-0 lead over Heat

NBA: Finals-Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets Jun 1, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball while defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second quarter in game one of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports - 20804627

The Denver Nuggets showed no signs of rust after nine days off.

The Western Conference champions cruised to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in their NBA Finals debut on Thursday. They'll take a one-game lead and a ton of confidence into Game 2.

Nikola Jokić took just one shot in the first quarter, and the Nuggets still sprinted out to a 29-20 lead. The two-time MVP was plenty active early, but focused on facilitating while racking up 6 first-quarter assists. The Nuggets extended their lead to 59-42 at halftime as a Heat team that just wrapped a seven-game series against the Celtics on Monday before a trip to the thin air of Denver struggled to make shots from the field.

The Heat didn't fold. They converted a late 11-0 run to to cut their deficit to 84-74 and got as close as 96-87 on a Haywood Highsmith 3 with 2:34 remaining. But they never challenged Denver's lead.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday night in Denver.

NBA Finals schedule:Game 2: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC)Game 3: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 7 (ABC)Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 9 (ABC)*Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 (ABC)*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)* - if necessary

