NBA Finals: Nuggets at Heat, Game 4 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS MIAMI, FL - JUNE 7: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets handles as Caleb Martin (16) of the Miami Heat defends in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 104-94 win during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray proved in Game 3 that they have the best two-man game currently in the NBA, powering the Nuggets to a 2-1 NBA Finals lead over the Miami Heat and resetting home-court advantage in the series. Jokić put up another historic stat line, and we haven't even talked about how good he is from beyond the 3-point arc. Murray suffered a floor burn on his left hand, but should be good to go for Game 4.

The Nuggets also got a standout performance in Game 3 from "rare rookie" Christian Braun. Braun's stellar play mitigated an off-shooting night from Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets will need another standout performance from a third player in order to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Denver for Monday's Game 5.

On the other side, the Heat lost the physical battle and were out-rebounded considerably in Game 3. Jimmy Butler still hasn't had a dominant game in the Finals, and Miami needs him to step up if they are to tie the series. They likely won't get Tyler Herro back anytime soon for a boost to the offense, as he is still ramping up from a broken hand he suffered earlier in the postseason. Miami needs its struggling shooters to step up in Game 4.

Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

How to watch NBA Finals

What: NBA Finals, Game 4 (Nuggets lead, 2-1)Who: Denver Nuggets at Miami HeatWhen: 8:30 p.m. ET FridayWhere: Kaseya Center, MiamiTV: ABC

Schedule:

Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (ABC)*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday (ABC)*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)* - if necessary

Follow NBA Finals, Game 4: Nuggets at Heat

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports

