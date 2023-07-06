NBA free agency 2023: Damian Lillard's agent reportedly cautioning teams from trading for star guard

Portland Trail Blazers v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at FTX Arena on November 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The seemingly-amicable end of Damian Lillard's time with the Portland Trail Blazers won't be rushed. Nor does it seem like it will be catered toward Lillard's wishes.

General manager Joe Cronin will reportedly listen to any and all offers from teams interested in acquiring the seven-time All-Star, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and won't only consider Lillard's desired destination of the Miami Heat. At the same time, Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, is reportedly cautioning prospective teams from trading for the star guard because he will only be happy in Miami.

OK, so perhaps this divorce has teetered into a hostile zone.

In response to this report, Goodwin told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson that "I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period."

Lillard's presence on the Heat would make a lot of sense and likely be a lot of fun to watch. However, it takes two to tango, and it doesn't seem like the Trail Blazers will give Lillard away for nothing.

The Heat reportedly don't have the most appealing offer on the table for Lillard, though. As Wojnarowski continued in his piece, the best Miami can give up are first-round picks in 2028 and 2030, five first-round pick swaps and their two most-recent first-round players (Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez). Guard Tyler Herro appeared to be a part of a package as well, but multiple reports indicate Portland doesn't want him and it would take a third team interested in Herro to facilitate a trade.

This is where the crossroads lay, and it's likely the main reason Goodwin is playing interference to force the Trail Blazers' hands. If enough teams drop out of the running for Lillard — either because they can't meet Portland's demands or they believe Lillard won't play for them — it will narrow his market to where the Heat will either be the best or only option on the table.

So what happens next remains entirely on Cronin and the Trail Blazers. Goodwin later told ESPN's Marc Spears that he's hopeful a deal can come together between Portland and Miami during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this week, but that timetable isn't steadfast. Wojnarowski believes this process could last into August while Cronin collects as much information and as many offers as possible.

Meanwhile, Lillard awaits his fate.