NBA Free Agency 2023 fantasy basketball tracker: Fred VanVleet gets paid

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, ON - APRIL 12: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors looks on after being defeated by the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament at the Scotiabank Arena on April 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

"The circus begins!" - ESPN, Brian Windhorst

The circus he's referring to is NBA Free Agency. Discussions with players and teams started on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. Eastern. However, deals can be agreed upon in principle, but nothing becomes official until July 6. Gone are the days of players barricading doors to influence another player's decision on where to sign. And the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement surely has franchises hesitant to make reckless long-term commitments (hello, Mr. Mozgov). That doesn't mean free agency won't be entertaining though. There's already been a host of salary cap casualties, superstars wanting out or just wanting a new place to call home. Stay tuned as I'll keep tabs on the notable free-agent movements and acquisitions relevant to fantasy basketball.

Fred VanVleet - PG/SG, Houston Rockets

The undrafted former All-Star and NBA Champion is swimming in cash after inking a three-year, $130M contract on Friday. He'll be given the keys to a rebuilding franchise that lacks a veteran presence, and Houston will get its money's worth. VanVleet finished just outside the top 15 in fantasy last season, and as the lead man, a top-20 finish is certainly in the cards. He's a dependable point guard to anchor your team in points, assists, threes and steals.

Kyrie Irving - PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks

The market for Uncle Drew isn't what it could've been, but who cares, because he got paid, and he's shown he can flourish with Luka Dončić. I've said it many times before — Irving is one of the most efficient guards in the league, and for 9-cat leagues warrants a late first-round pick or, worst case, early second-round, with no hesitation.

Draymond Green - SF/PF, Golden State Warriors

I mentioned Green and Khris Middleton (more on him shortly) as players that should stay with their current rosters to preserve their fantasy values. Green returns to the Warriors on a team-friendly four-year, $100M contract that extends the Warriors' championship window a bit longer. Green was right on the cusp of being a top 100 player, so while his best years are behind him, fantasy managers can still glean some assists, steals and rebounds out of Dray — but don't expect much more than a triple-single.

Khris Middleton - SF/PF, Milwaukee Bucks

I like this move for Middleton because his future is tied to an Eastern Conference contender. Playing with perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and (potentially) Brook Lopez should make life easier for him and he is a player I'd expect to return to his top 60 status next season. Hopefully, his injury issues are behind him.

Jakob Poeltl - C, Toronto Raptors

The small-ball era ended in Toronto once Poeltl came through in a mid-season trade last year, and he made enough of an impression to be a part of their future plans. His fantasy value remains intact, and a top-80 finish is still in play. He'll be a solid center to target in the seventh and eighth rounds next season.

Tre Jones - PG, San Antonio Spurs

He closed the '22-23 season as the 99th-ranked player in 9-cat leagues. He's a prime candidate to see more than 30 minutes per night, and being the point guard paired with Victor Wembanyama is very enticing. Plus, he carries one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the league. He's underrated, and last year's eighth-round ADP is likely too low.