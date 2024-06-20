NBA free agency: Top shooting guards on the market

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We might as well get this out of the way. This list won’t include expected names such as Klay Thompson — one of the best shooting guards in NBA history — or Paul George.

“Why not?” you might wonder. And it’s a fair question.

Older players tend to play up a position to lessen their physical burden on a game-to-game basis. As such, Yahoo has decided to follow positional tracking and embrace the new position of those players. So without further ado, here’s a look at the top shooting guards on the market this summer.

This year's top free agents: point guards

Bruce Brown Jr., Toronto Raptors

Status: unrestricted free agent (team option)2023-24 salary: $22,000,0002023-24 digits: 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists

The 27-year-old had a bit of a down year after leaving the Denver Nuggets, splitting this season between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. He still provided what he usually does: stellar defense, playmaking, timely offense, ball-handling and positional fluidity.

The Raptors might prevent him from reaching free agency, however, as they have a team option for the 2024-25 season worth $23 million. Presumably, they’d want to retain him, solely so they can trade him before next season's deadline to get something in return.

On the off-chance they let him walk, Brown will receive plenty of interest, particularly from squads looking for a connecting piece that can help in the playoffs.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Status: unrestricted free fgent2023-24 salary: $9,945,830 2023-24 digits: 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists

Over the past two seasons, Monk has been one of the league’s most potent bench players. Not only has he provided the Kings with a highly effective scoring punch, he’s also developed as a playmaker, posting more assists in the last two seasons than his first five combined.

While Monk has flourished in Sacramento’s fast-paced system and seemingly wants to stick around, he could be forced to look elsewhere for a new home. The Kings are limited in what they can offer him due to having only early Bird rights on him. Sacramento can offer Monk a four-year deal worth $78 million, which allows other suitors to swoop in and offer Monk substantially more money.

Is it possible Monk stays put at a lower salary? Possibly, given his affection for the Kings. But it would be a difficult decision if competing offers break the $100 million barrier.

Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers

Status: unrestricted free agent2023-24 salary: $19,845,098 2023-24 digits: 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists

As one of the best shooters of his generation, Hield should see a fair market despite his defensive shortcomings and somewhat advanced age (31). He isn't a featured player, nor a star, but his ability to space the floor will unquestionably be an attractive element for elite teams that are looking to break through and win a ring.

It does need to be mentioned Hield might not be able to finish games due to his aforementioned defensive struggles and a lack of handle. So there's a chance teams include that analysis in their calculations when they offer him a deal.

Whether Hield is looking for the largest possible payday or a chance to join a winning situation remains to be seen, but there's no question his best path toward efficiency is by joining a team where he'll be further down the totem pole.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets

Status: unrestricted free agent (player option)2023-24 salary: $14,704,938 2023-24 digits: 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists

The Nuggets are just over a year removed from a title, so it stands to reason they're keen to retain Caldwell-Pope, a two-way presence who played a huge role in their 2022-23 run and who rounds out their starting lineup.

They should have a fair chance at securing him, too, as Caldwell-Pope has spent significant time playing for subpar teams in his career before winning his first title with the Lakers in 2020. It seems unlikely that at age 31 he would be willing to take a competitive step back for a payday that might not be much more than what the Nuggets can afford.

That said, he is a 3-point shooting wing who offers quality defense. That comes at a premium in today's NBA, and surely Caldwell-Pope is aware of that, which will play a significant role in whether he picks up his player option.

Gary Trent Jr.

Status: unrestricted free agent2023-24 salary: $18,560,000 2023-24 digits: 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists

Despite a season in which Trent struggled, he remains a high-volume 3-point shooter who can defend at a solid level. Those guys don't grow on trees, so presumably he'll get a decent chunk of offers.

The key to signing Trent to the right situation is understanding who he is and who he isn't. He's not much of a creator, but he does move in a way that keeps defenses off-balance. He's not an otherworldly defender, but he plays well within a team construct.

What is the dollar total of such a player? It's difficult to project. But given the coming increases to the salary cap starting in 2025, teams might be more willing to offer him in the range of $20 million annually over four years, knowing that such value will soon resemble that of the non-tax mid-level exception.

Malik Beasley

Status: unrestricted free agent2023-24 salary: $2,019,706 2023-24 digits: 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists

While Beasley is certainly a one-trick pony, he does do that one trick rather well. His high-volume 3-point shooting, connecting at a 41.3% rate, offers an element most teams are in need of.

Beasley struggled to find a market last summer, but there's an odd tendency in the NBA to look at players on minimum deals and somehow get them back to a higher price point.

Will Beasley continue that pattern? It wouldn't be for a lack of trying. He started 77 games for the Bucks this past season, a team that came in with championship aspirations. That's not nothing.

Notable free agents

Caleb Martin, Miami HeatStatus: unrestricted free agent (player option)

Tough-nosed wing who has carved out a strong two-way career for the Heat. He holds a $7.1 million player option, which seems low for what he offers on the court.

Gordon Hayward, Oklahoma City ThunderStatus: unrestricted free agent

Former All-Star wing who has gone into decline. He can still handle the ball and offer some shooting.

Luke Kennard, Memphis GrizzliesStatus: unrestricted free agent (team option)

Sweet-shooting lefty who played just 39 games this season. He could use a change of scenery, if Memphis declines his $14.7 million option.

De'Anthony MeltonStatus: unrestricted free agent

Two-way guard who has become more of a shooter in recent years. He should have a strong market as a key rotation guard.

Isaiah JoeStatus: unrestricted free agent (team option)

After a season of strong play, and with a team option of just $2.1 million, the Thunder would be fools to not pick it up.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Los Angeles LakersStatus: unrestricted free agent

Struggled this year with the Nets and Lakers and is looking to recapture some of his former glory.