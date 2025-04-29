NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash joins Amazon Prime's NBA broadcast team alongside Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin: Report

Oct 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash will take on a new role in media as he joins Amazon Prime's NBA broadcast team next season.

On Tuesday, Marc Stein reported that the two-time MVP will be part of Prime's launch of their 11-year NBA rights deal. The platform inked the $20 billion agreement in July, joining ESPN and NBC as NBA broadcast rights holders.

Nash will work across Amazon's studio and game coverage starting in October.

Steve Nash is joining Amazon Prime's NBA studio and game coverage starting next season alongside his former teammate Dirk Nowitzki, per @TheSteinLine.



Dirk’s reaction to the announcement is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZH0VoFndue — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 29, 2025

Amazon announced Taylor Rooks as its studio host in January. Nash will also join former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki and six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who were hired as analysts.

Nash's latest venture marks his first strike into NBA broadcasting. It also comes on the heels of becoming a mainstream NBA podcaster alongside Lakers star LeBron James.

In March, the former Phoenix Suns floor general joined season 2 of the "Mind The Game" podcast as co-host with the four-time champion. Nash replaced JJ Redick, who became the Lakers head coach in June.

Nash boasts in-studio experience as a former member of Turner Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. His tenure with TNT and Bleacher Report expanded to include NBA content creation.

That partnership ended when Nash was hired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after acquiring Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving in 2020. Nash was fired from the position in the middle of his third season after the Nets experiment led to nothing but frustration in Brooklyn.

Despite being linked to the coaching vacancy in Phoenix, Nash does not plan to use his broadcasting role as a fast track back to the sidelines, per Stein.

Nash's in-studio reunion with Nowitzki comes decades after the Mavericks acquired them in separate trades in 1998.

Nash and Nowitzki were successful teammates in Dallas from 1998-2004, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2003 and going 222-106 from 2000-2004.

Nowitzki remained in Dallas and led the Mavericks to the NBA title in 2011 before retiring in 2019. Nash ended his career with the Lakers, joining forces with Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard, before calling it a career in 2015.