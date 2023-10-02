NBA Levels: Yahoo Sports' definitive placement of top players, starting with Level 4's Missing Pieces

As the kids say, there are levels to this. Ranking players happens everywhere — barbershops, bars, family dinners — and especially on NBA media platforms. Arguments start and finish, be it historically or contemporarily, due to rankings.

Almost the big spade, so to speak.

So here at Yahoo Sports, we thought it would be fun to have rankings of our own. But we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Numerical rankings are a bit weird, very arbitrary and kinda boring (comparing the 15th-best player to the eighth-best, blah).

But framing the conversations under the guise of championships, or potential champions seems more fun.

And that’s what this exercise is supposed to be, and that’s what it was. Everyone on the Yahoo Sports NBA staff had a vote — not just the writers. It’s important to note that nugget because it is a collaborative process here, editors included, who often have a different view than the writers on the ground.

Different, but still valuable.

There weren’t hard and fast rules but parameters we all wanted to stay within, for clarity for the voters and consistency for the readers.

Thirty-nine names.

Four categories.

Now, this isn’t some definitive ranking of the top 40 players in the NBA, although some could interpret it that way. From our standpoint, though, it is a definitive placement of players fitting into categories we all discuss:

Can he be the best player on a title team, no questions asked?

If not, who needs a little more help from his organization or coaching staff to get there?

Who are the perfect side pieces, right behind those guys, the ones who can seemingly fit anywhere and contribute to winning, or those who are right on the doorstep of being a “bus driver”?

Or, who needs a change of scenery before he can fit into the top three categories?

This isn’t a reflection of a player’s career accomplishments, or their individual trajectory. It’s simply about the next six-to-nine months. How healthy can you be? That factors in. How great are you when things start to break down, how close are you to getting over that hump or sliding down that hill?

So, every week between now and the season opener in late October, we’ll reveal who fits in what category — no, they won’t be numbered and clearly some players have a little more to give than others, even if they’re placed in the same box.

But there are only so many bus drivers in today’s game, which is where we will finish the exercise. By then, it should be fairly obvious who’s placed at the upper echelon.

Again, it is a fun, yet serious, exercise and we hope you enjoy Yahoo Sports’ levels. Let the arguing begin.

— Vincent Goodwill, senior NBA reporter

The Yahoo Sports NBA staff placed 16 players in Level 4 based on the following criteria: The player does something really well like a specialist or the player could be a trade away from being on a contending team.

Here is the alphabetical list of Level 4 players, followed by Yahoo Sports NBA writers’ commentary on the decisions, what surprised them and what players in this category are a trade away from contention.

Dan Devine, senior NBA writer

Aaron Gordon and Andrew Wigginswere missing pieces for champions. Derrick White served a very similar purpose for consecutive final-four Celtics teams, and now starts for a favorite. Golden State and Memphis bet big on Chris Paul and Marcus Smart, respectively, to complete their pictures. Yet, none wound up on Level 4.

Two who did have played that role in the past: Draymond Green, whose insertion into the Warriors' starting five ignited a dynasty, and Jrue Holiday, whose arrival solidified the Bucks' floor enough for them to reach their ceiling. (Now that Milwaukee has changed over to Dame Time and Portland is building around a young guard core, the Celtics hope to make Holiday the missing piece of their puzzle.) The Suns wagered that Bradley Beal could make that kind of difference for them; after pocket-passing Joel Embiid to the MVP, James Harden wants to provide similar service in Los Angeles (ideally without another early-round flameout).

If things go south in Chicago, Zach LaVine (on a monster deal for the next four years, but arguably more productive and efficient than Beal for the past four) and DeMar DeRozan (still a premier isolation, inside-the-arc offensive engine) could be killer additions for teams in need of perimeter punch. Ditto for Brandon Ingram, though I'd be surprised if New Orleans moved him with two fully guaranteed years left on his deal — especially with injuries limiting him, Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum to a measly 10 games and 172 minutes together. You've got to get to actually see it, you know?

Pascal Siakam, to me, is the most compelling: someone who's been a killer complementary piece on a title winner and an All-NBA primary option on a playoff team, who can play off high-usage ball-handlers and defend across the positional spectrum. There's been plenty of smoke this summer connecting him to Atlanta, home of Trae Young — maybe the league's leader in Your Mileage May Vary.

A bona fide pick-and-roll genius regarded as perhaps the sport's worst individual defender, Young's specificities require constructing the whole operation around him; it's almost impossible to imagine just dropping him into someone else's set of circumstances. But he's also one of the scant few dudes we've actually seen be the best player on a conference finalist. Maybe the One Big Trade that Young is from contending doesn't include trading him.

For the most part, though? Prime-age players on long-term nine-figure deals, plus a pair of jewel-of-the-superstar-trade pieces you’d have to pry from their GM’s cold, dead hands. A kōan: Are you still a missing piece if you’ve already been found?

Jake Fischer, senior NBA reporter

My interpretation of this tier is that any team acquiring one of these players would surely have expectations of contending for a championship if they landed him. That’s certainly what the Kings hoped the upside was for swapping Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis, and what Atlanta would think if it ever does bring Pascal Siakam to the Hawks — both guys I personally ranked higher in this exercise.

A lot of the Levels project was drawing the line of demarcation between absolute franchise superstars and everyone else, then functionally grouping everyone else. It does somewhat mirror how front offices of contending teams evaluate talent. Any club trading for a player in this tier is pushing its chips in like Phoenix plucking Bradley Beal. That’s how James Harden views himself as a potential missing piece for the Clippers. If the Bulls continue to linger well below the Eastern Conference hierarchy, it would be fascinating to see which teams might try and swipe DeMar DeRozan for additional postseason playmaking.

Vincent Goodwill, senior NBA reporter

This level was so hard to peg. Even guys you weren’t really sure fit in the first three levels on the floor but talent-wise they did, could they belong here? That’s why the most controversial pick on my list, Karl-Anthony Towns, made it. If you squinted, if he were transitioned to another team with high-level talent and higher accountability, could he be a stretch four who got on the block and rebounded, too? Maybe, no?

But it’s also, and more importantly, a spot where a guy like Draymond Green thrives. It’s also a spot where Jrue Holiday turned the Bucks from perpetual underachievers to actual champions, and presumably, he’s still capable of doing that. Green is more high-maintenance but when he’s right, he’s everything you want: a hole filler on offense and an absolute hell raiser on defense — and other places, if you’re not careful. Holiday could be just as impactful for the Boston Celtics as Damian Lillard, the player he was moved for.

These guys generally make good teams better, while some other players need a change of scenery or a change in role, possibly taking up too much oxygen and usage to be truly effective. The hard task is figuring out who’s underqualified and who’s overqualified for the roles they currently occupy.

Ben Rohrbach, senior NBA writer

It surprised me to see Aaron Gordon left outside of Level 4, since he is the player who jumped to my mind when envisioning this category. Treading water in Orlando, Gordon’s ceiling soared in Denver, where his ability to defend any position and space the floor as both a lob and 3-point threat perfectly complemented Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Gordon bullied Miami from the jump in the Finals, and he left no doubt as to whether he could be the third-best player on a title team.

I was just as surprised to see Trae Young and James Harden qualify for this category. In theory, Young is an upgrade from Austin Reaves for the Lakers or Harden eases the burden on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the Clippers. In practice, what evidence suggests either accepts the kind of tertiary table-setting role necessary to elevate those teams into serious contention? Situation in the NBA is everything, except when your brand of basketball dictates the situation.

How we did it

Nine Yahoo Sports writers, editors and producers submitted ballots with their individual player placements in four levels. Players were assigned points based on the level they were placed on each ballot to determine overall level placement. Players had to appear on the majority of ballots to be considered for this project.

Players were not ranked numerically in each level nor in the overall project. Instead, they were assigned a level based on the aggregate voting. Each level has a varied number of players for a total of 39 players making the project.

Each Monday in October, Yahoo Sports will unveil one level. We started with the bottom level and will make our way to the most elite players over the next four weeks. For more discussion on each level, listen to the "Ball Don't Lie" podcast every Monday.