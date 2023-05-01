NBA Playoffs: 76ers rule out Joel Embiid for Game 1 vs. Celtics due to knee injury

NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grimaces after falling to the floor during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports - 20505445

Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals due to his knee injury, the ESPN reports.

Embiid hurt his knee in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. He tripped over Nets guard Cam Thomas while contesting a drive, and their limbs twisted as they fell down. Embiid got up and stayed in for the rest of the game, but visibly limped and wasn't very effective.

The Sixers ruled Embiid out for Game 4, which they were able to win without him. But sweeping the Nets is a different beast than taking on the Boston Celtics. Philly knows that first hand. They faced the Celtics in the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, and their record is a pathetic 8-1. The Sixers need Embiid to get better — historically a tough task for him in the playoffs — or they may have trouble seriously challenging Boston.

At this point, we don't know when Embiid will be back. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid's reported LCL strain is more serious than first thought, and he apparently underwent a platelet-rich plasma treatment last week. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there's optimism he could play in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.