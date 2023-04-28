NBA playoffs: Boston Celtics survive wild Game 6, eliminate Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics survived a valiant Atlanta Hawks effort in a wild 128-120 win, avoiding a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals versus the Philadelphia 76ers.
Atlanta native Jaylen Brown's 3-pointer over Hawks guard Dejounte Murray with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter forced the 15th tie of Game 6, 113-113. The Celtics finally built a cushion for the first time since the opening minutes, as Al Horford and Jayson Tatum's back-to-back 3-pointers edged the lead to six, and Tatum dunked a Horford miss to push Boston's advantage to 121-113 with 2:07 left.
