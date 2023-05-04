NBA playoffs: Celtics spoil Joel Embiid's return with barrage of 3-pointers, tie 76ers at 1-1

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 03, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid made his on-court debut as an NBA MVP on Monday after missing two straight playoff games with a knee injury.

The Boston Celtics spoiled the party. Embiid returned with few limitations and was his typically ferocious self on defense. But while he made life hard for Boston near the basket, the Celtics countered with a barrage of 3-pointers to fuel a xx-xx win to tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 1-1.

With Embiid on the court, the game took on an immediate change of tone from Game 1 that saw the Celtics shoot 85% from the field in the first quarter. Baskets were harder to come by on both sides of the court on Wednesday. In the early goings, at least.

Embiid made his presence felt at the rim early with an athletic first-quarter block of Marcus Smart.

In the second quarter, he stuffed a Jaylen Brown dunk attempt, showing no signs of limiting the physicality that's a trademark of his game.

With life at the rim considerably tougher than Monday, Boston looked outside. They hit enough first-half 3-pointers (8 of 22) to build up a 57-49 halftime advantage despite shooting just 42.2% from the field. They matched Philadelphia's defensive intensity while holding the 76ers to 37.7% shooting in the half.

Then the lid came off the rim for Boston. The Celtics blew the game open in the third quarter with separate 12-1 and 13-0 runs. They did their offensive damage from long distance while hitting 7 of 15 3-pointers in the stanza. Malcom Brogdon helped fuel the run while connecting on 3 of his 6 made 3-pointers. His pull-up 3 with 51.7 left in the quarter extended Boston's lead to 92-63 and all but signaled that the game was over.

While Boston got hot, Philadelphia continued to struggle from the field. The James Haden that channeled his MVP form with 45 points in Game 1 came back to earth with 12 points on a 2 of 14 effort in Wednesday. Celtics defenders repeatedly bodied up on him as he looked to find openings to shoot. Embiid made a marginal impact on offense while attempting just nine field goals (hitting four) en route to 15 points, 3 rebounds and 5 blocks, all of which came in the first half.

There was no fourth quarter answer from Philadelphia, and the 76ers waved the white flag with more than 8 minutes remaining. Both teams emptied their benches.