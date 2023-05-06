NBA Playoffs: Celtics ruin Joel Embiid's MVP presentation, stifle James Harden in strong Game 3 win

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 05: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a basket with Grant Williams #12 and Al Horford #42 against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in game three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had a touching moment before Game 3 against the Boston Celtics even started. Embiid received his MVP award prior to the contest, and shed tears as he held his son in his arms while addressing the Philadelphia crowd.

The Celtics were unaffected by the display. Boston ruined the moment for Embiid and the 76ers, winning Game 3 114-102 and taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Embiid's pre-game moment was touching, but the Celtics were the ones who came out with emotion early, jumping out to a 14-4 lead in the first few minutes of the game. The 76ers didn't find their shot until under five minutes left in the quarter. With 4:39 to go in the quarter, De'Anthony Melton was fouled and hit both free-throw attempts. That kicked off an 11-0 run by the 76ers, who, despite the early deficit, had a one-point lead heading into the second quarter.

After trading baskets early in the second quarter, the Celtics began to pull away just before halftime. Jaylen Brown scored 9 of his 23 points in the final six minutes of the quarter, giving the Celtics a 10-point lead heading into halftime.

Brown and the Celtics kept that momentum coming out of halftime. Brown dropped 11 points in the third quarter, helping extend the Celtics' lead to 14 heading into the final quarter. After hitting his first shot of the game, 76ers guard James Harden missed his next 10 attempts from the floor. With the 76ers in desperate need of offensive help, Harden took just two shots in the third quarter. He missed both of them. Harden finished the contest with 16 points, 8 of which came on free throw attempts. He went just 3-for-14 from the field, finally scoring his second basket from the field with under 5 minutes to play.

After exploding for 45 points during Philadelphia's Game 1 win, Harden has scored just points 28 points in Game 2 and Game 3 combined.

The 76ers made one final push to close the gap in the fourth quarter. Georges Niang made a big impact off the bench, scoring 7 straight points early in the final quarter. Every time Philadelphia got close, Boston seemed to have an answer. When Melton hit a three with 5:45 to play to cut the 76ers' deficit to 5 points, Malcolm Brogdon answered with a three-pointer of his own to extend the Celtics' lead.

That proved to be too much to overcome, as Boston pulled away late to win the contest 114-102. Philadelphia will look to even the series in Game 4, which will take place Sunday.

