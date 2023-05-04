NBA playoffs: Doc Rivers insists Joel Embiid is healthy, 'good' physically despite blowout loss in Game 2

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 03, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers looked terrible as a team on Wednesday night, but coach Doc Rivers is feeling very good about Joel Embiid’s health after the blowout loss.

Rivers said Thursday that Embiid, who returned Wednesday from a sprained LCL in his right knee, is feeling good after their 121-87 loss to the Boston Celtics . His motion-tracking numbers, Rivers added, were "phenomenal."

"He looked good, and his numbers were great," Rivers said, via ESPN . "We didn't play well, but just the speed that he reached, you know, his explosions, they were very close to normal. So that was great for us to see.

"And, more importantly, great for him to be able to do it and see that he can do it, and then have very little swelling or anything like that. So that's what we needed to find out. Obviously we didn't win the game. But that's important for us."

Embiid, who was named the league’s Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, returned from a two week break after he sprained his right knee during the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday night. He scored 15 points on nine shot attempts, and added just three rebounds in the blowout loss.

While Rivers insisted before the game that Embiid was healthy and they weren’t going to risk him, even Embiid admitted he probably wasn’t at full strength.

"I was supposed to be out for 4-6 weeks or something like that, so I'm not going to be 100% or fully healed for that whole time," Embiid said Wednesday night . "I'm going to keep playing through anything. We've got a big chance, and I've got to take advantage of it."

Game 3 of the series, which is now tied up 1-1, is set for Friday night in Philadelphia. The 76ers are hunting for their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2001.

In order to get there, though, they’ll need an Embiid who is playing at the MVP level he was during the regular season.

"It's not that hard," Rivers said, via ESPN . "We're making too much of it. We really are. I mean, should we just play different the rest of the year now, or should we play the way we played all year? You know what I mean? This is not rocket science. And it's not that hard to do.