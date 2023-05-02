NBA playoffs: Heat rule out Jimmy Butler for Game 2 vs. Knicks with ankle sprain

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler on Tuesday night.
The Heat ruled Butler out for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks due to a sprained ankle.
#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 2 vs the Knicks.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 2, 2023
Butler sprained his right ankle in the final minutes of Miami's seven-point win over the Knicks in Game 1 on Sunday. Butler was driving to the rim against Knicks guard Josh Hart when his right ankle rolled hard. Butler drew a foul on the play, but was down on the court at Madison Square Garden for quite some time in pain before finally shooting his free throws.
While he didn't leave the game, Butler was very limited in what he could do the rest of the way. He finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but didn't score any more points after his free throws.
It's unclear how long Butler will be sidelined. Game 3 of the series is set for Saturday in Miami, which gives Butler significant time to recover.
