NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 5 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Boston Celtics pulled one back from the surprising eighth-seed Miami Heat, but will avoiding a sweep turn into an improbable comeback? The Eastern Conference finals is now a best-of-three series with games alternating between cities.
Game 5 is back in Boston and is another win-or-(stay)-home game for the Celtics. Game 6 in Miami would be on Saturday with a potential Game 7 on Monday in Boston. The NBA Finals, where the West's top-seeded Denver Nuggets await, begin on June 1.
"We can't relax," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said after Game 4, per The Associated Press. "We have to keep the same level of intensity, the same mindset, the same focus in the next game."
How to watch Heat at Celtics
Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 5 (Heat lead 3-1)
Where: TD Garden, Boston
When: 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday
TV: TNT
Live updates: Follow the stats with Yahoo Sports