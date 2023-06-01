NBA playoffs: Heat's win over Celtics was TNT's most-watched Eastern Conference finals game ever

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: The Miami Heat celebrate with the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-84 in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals turned out to be a blowout earlier this week, but viewership numbers from the game still set a new network record.

Warner Bros. Discovery said on Wednesday that the Miami Heat's 103-84 win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night averaged 11.9 million viewers — which is up about 21% from last season. The game was the most-watched conference finals game on TNT ever, and the series was the most-watched on the network in a decade.

The game peaked at about 14.2 million viewers. The previous record came in 2013, when about 11.6 million people tuned in for Game 7 between the Heat and Indiana Pacers.

The series itself averaged about 7.4 million viewers, which is up 6% from last year.

The NBA noted that the playoffs so far have averaged 4.7 million viewers per game across all networks, making it the most-watched playoffs in 11 years.

While Monday night’s numbers were big, it’s easy to understand why. The Heat were at risk of blowing a 3-0 series lead after their remarkable postseason run, something no team has done in NBA history. Before Monday night, teams were 150-0 after taking a 3-0 series lead in the postseason. The Celtics were just the fourth team to force a Game 7 in that position, too.

The Heat, despite losing three straight in the series, rolled over the Celtics by 19 points to reach their second NBA Finals in the past four seasons . They'll now take on the Denver Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in their conference finals to reach their first ever NBA Finals. Game 1 of that series is set for Thursday night in Denver.

Last season, the Golden State Warriors’ title run over the Celtics in the NBA Finals averaged 12.4 million viewers. That was up 22% from 2021. The Warriors’ Game 6 win to close the series averaged almost 14 million viewers, and peaked at 16.8 million.