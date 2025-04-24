NBA playoffs: Jalen Brunson jams finger in Tim Hardaway Jr's eye, drawing flagrant foul and wrath of Pistons fans

Pistons Knicks Basketball New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts during the second half of Game 1 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drew a flagrant foul and the wrath of Detroit Pistons fans for an eye poke Thursday night that did not resemble a basketball play.

The incident took place in the first quarter of Game 3 of the first-round playoff series, which shifted to Detroit after the teams split Games 1 and 2 in New York.

With 6:20 remaining in the quarter and the Knicks holding a 20-11 lead, Hardaway pulled up for a 3-pointer from the left wing. Brunson closed in on defense and fouled Hardaway during his shooting motion.

Hardaway fell to the court and clutched his face in pain. Officials called a personal foul on the floor and reviewed it for a potential flagrant fould.

It was a flagrant foul. Brunson jammed the fingers of his right hand toward Haradaway's face and poked him in the left eyd during Hardaway's shot.

Detroit fans serenaded Brunson with a chant of "f*** you, Brunson" as officials watched replay video at mid court. Hardaway, meanwhile, recovered from the eye poke while siting on the Pistons bench.

Officials upgraded the foul to a flagrant 1 on Brunson for "unnecessary contact above the shoulder level to the shooter with a followthrough to the eye of the shooter." Referee Zach Zarba described Brunson's motion as "not making a natural play on the basketball."

Hardaway was awarded three flagrant free throws. He hit them all, and the Pistons retained possession. Hardaway then hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession for a quick, personal 6-0 run to cut New York's lead to 20-17.

Playoff series are heating up and spilling over with bad blood across the league. Knicks-Pistons is no exception.

