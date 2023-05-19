NBA playoffs: Jamal Murray comes alive as Nuggets take 2-0 lead over Lakers

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates a three pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Nuggets will head to Los Angeles with a 2-0 lead, and all it took was an appearance by Bubble Jamal Murray. Plus the usual from Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets guard looked like the version of himself that gained fame in the 2020 playoffs with a 37-point performance on Thursday, leading the Nuggets to a 108-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena.

Murray's 37 points led all scorers, and he also finished with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Meanwhile, Jokic had a monster night with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

JAMAL MURRAY IS ON FIRE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/y8s2puMhhy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2023

It was an uneven games for the Lakers who held a significant lead for much of the second and third quarters before the Nuggets took firm control in the fourth. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves were good, D'Angelo Russell not so much.