NBA playoffs: James Harden leads 76ers to OT Game 4 win to even series despite Celtics comeback

The Philadelphia 76ers needed a win on Sunday. Down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, James Harden answered the call, exploding for 42 points in the toug hwin.

After the Celtics came back to take the lead from a 16-point second quarter deficit in the fourth, the outcome of the contest came down to overtime. Harden sealed the 116-115 win with a clutch 3 from the corner.

JAMES HARDEN GAME-WINNER.

42 POINTS IN THE GAME 4 WIN.

42 POINTS IN THE GAME 4 WIN.

SERIES TIED AT 2-2.

Four minutes into the game, the Celtics had 7 points and 2 fouls, all from Jaylen Brown. On the other hand. Jayson Tatum was 0-for-5 was zero points and six rebounds.

The 76ers took advantage of the Celtics dormant stars to take a 27-18 lead in the final minutes of the the first, thanks to 12 points from Joel Embiid and a career-high 4 offensive rebounds from Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia ended the quarter up by 8 points.

Back-to-back tough buckets for Embiid 😤

After Embiid led the first, Harden took charge in the second. He started to heat up in the first and was too good to be ignored in the second. Harden scored 18 points in 13 minutes, 12 of them in the second quarter.

Tobias Harris back-to-back fast break attempts on interceptions to end the second. 54-40 Sixers lead.

After a foul from Joel Embiid, Brown made it to the free-throw line. He missed both and capitalized on a miss to hit a jumper on his rebound to close the deficit to 56-42,

Tatum scored his fist points of the game with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half. On the other end of the court, Harden scored his 21st point of the game. The 27-foot step back was his third made three, making him perfect from beyond the arch in the first half.

BIG 1st half for the 76ers' star duo:



James Harden: 21 PTS, 5 AST

Joel Embiid: 19 PTS, 11 REB



PHI up 9 at halftime | Game 4 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/nZ6m3YRSlI — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

The Celtics went on an 8-0 run in the final minutes of the third, snapped by an impressive drive from Tyrese Maxey. Tatum started to heat up, scoring 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the third. The Celtics closed the quarter down 92-83, but matched the Sixers scoring. Both teams put up 33 points in the quarter, a shift after the Celtics were outscored in the previous two periods.

A 24-foot 3 from Marcus Smart halfway through the fourth brought the Celtics within 5 points, then this ridiculous series happened to tie the game:

TATUM BLOCK.

TATUM TRANSITION SCORE.

TIE GAME ON ESPN.



TATUM BLOCK.

TATUM TRANSITION SCORE.

TIE GAME ON ESPN.

Less than 6 minutes to play in Game 4!

76ers head coach Doc Rivers was forced to use a full timeout with the game tied 96-96.

This story will be updated.