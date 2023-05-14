NBA playoffs: Jaylen Brown, Georges Niang issued double technicals after contact on 76ers bench

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and 76ers forward Georges Niang were issued double technical fouls after contact on the bench during Sunday's Game 7 between Boston and Philadelphia.

The incident took place midway through the second quarter. Brown fell into the 76ers bench after reaching to save a rebound from going out of bounds off a 76ers miss. He tapped the ball to teammate Robert Williams who threw an outlet pass to Jayson Tatum for a Celtics break. But Brown and Williams didn't join their teammates in transition.

Brown remained in the backcourt and yelled at the 76ers bench with Williams at his side. Referee Scott Foster whistled Brown for a technical foul. Brown protested, and officials went to the replay monitor.

Replay shows Niang making contact with Brown's body after Brown fell into the Philadelphia bench. Niang was not in the game. As Brown regained his balance, Niang reached out with his right hand near Brown's waist. Niang then maintained contact with Brown's leg as Brown turned upcourt to rejoin play. That's when Brown turned around to confront the 76ers bench.

Jaylen Brown and Georges Niang were both given a technical foul after Niang appeared to grab Brown's leg from the bench. pic.twitter.com/rBwelUVROZ — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2023

After replay review, Foster announced that both Niang and Brown were assessed technicals. Niang was issued a technical for "grabbing the leg of Brown by the bench." Brown was issued a technical with Foster determining that he "then taunted the bench unnecessarily."

Boston retained possession after the double technical ruling, while neither team was awarded a free throw. Philadelphia led, 35-33 at the time. Willams tied the game at 35-35 with a layup on the ensuing Boston possession.

The incident was part of a tension-filled first half between the longtime rivals. The winner of Sundays game advances to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.