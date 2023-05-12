NBA playoffs: Jayson Tatum comes alive as Celtics force Game 7 vs. Sixers

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference semifinal, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Boston Celtics are finishing this series at home.

Led by Marcus Smart and a fourth-quarter awakening of Jayson Tatum, the Celtics kept their season going Thursday with a 95-86 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series will be decided by Game 7 in Boston on Sunday.

Smart led the team in scoring with 22 points plus seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals, but the game hinged on Tatum, who posted 16 fourth-quarter points after having just three in the previous 36 minutes.