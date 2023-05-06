NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler cleared to return from ankle injury, will play in Game 3 against Knicks

Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts after he falls in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

It's going to take a lot more than an ankle injury to keep Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler from winning a ring. Butler was cleared to return and will play in Game 3 against the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Heat announced.

Butler sustained the injury during Game 1. He remained in the game despite the injury. Miami won the contest 108-101. Butler was unable to play in Game 2, which the Heat lost 111-105.

Despite the injury, Butler played a team-high 45 points during the Heat's Game 1 win. He also scored 25 points, which led the Heat.

This story will be updated.

