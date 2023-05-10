NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid summons MVP form, powers 76ers to 3-2 series lead over Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 09: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics defends Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

James Harden was the hero in Game 4.

Joel Embiid took his turn in Game 5. The 76ers center powered Philadelphia to a 115-103 Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The win in Boston secured a closeout game at home for the 76ers in Game 6.

Embiid scored from inside, out and at at the free throw line against a Celtics team that found few answers to counter the league MVP. While the offense ran through Embiid, Tyrese Maxey torched the Celtics defense from the perimeter. Boston, meanwhile struggled from the field while losing for the second time at home this series.

Embiid set the tone early with an 11-point first quarter as Philadelphia opened a 33-26 lead. Jayson Tatum, meanwhile got off to another slow start from the field. The Celtics All-Star missed all five of his first-quarter field goal attempts. His two free throws accounted for his only first-quarter points.

The 76ers stayed hot in the second, opening the quarter with a 7-0 run sparked by a pair of Harden jumpers. The Cetlics then cut into a 40-26 deficit aided by 76ers mistakes, including a Harden foul of Derrick White on a 3-point shot. Tatum scored his first field goal with 5:48 left in the second before closing the quarter by scoring 11 of Boston's last 12 points, doing much of his work at the line, where he hit 8 of 9 first-half attempts.

Embiid's 21 paced the 76ers at the half. Boston stayed in striking distance with a 58-49 halftime deficit thanks in part to a 20-13 edge in free throw attempts. But it couldn't capitalize with a third-quarter run.

The 76ers kept their foot on the gas after halftime with a 30-23 edge in the third quarter. A Maxey floater with 29 seconds remaining extended Philadelphia's lead to 88-69, prompting a smattering of boos from the Boston crowd.

Boston punched back briefly in the fourth with a 9-4 run to cut its deficit to 92-81, thanks in part to Tatum shedding his early struggles from the field. But Maxey countered with a pull-up 3 followed by Embiid's third 3-pointer of the game to extend the 76ers lead to 17 points.

But it was Embiid's defense that all but signaled that the game was over. With the game clock ticking under 6 minutes, Boston's Jaylen Brown turned a 76ers turnover into a fast-break layup attempt. A bucket would have cut Philadelphia's lead to 13 points. But Embiid chased Brown down in transition to swat his shot away at the rim.

The block was Embiid's fifth of the game. The Celtics waved the white flagged with 3:55 remaining as head coach Joe Mazzulla emptied the bench with the 76ers leading, 113-92.

Boston's reserves responded with a 9-0 run, but it was too little, too late.