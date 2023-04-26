NBA playoffs: Suns survive starless Clippers in closeout game thanks to Devin Booker's 47 points

The Los Angeles Clippers did not go down without a fight.
On the brink of elimination, they threatened to stay alive on Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in street clothes.
But Devin Booker shut down the threat with a xx-point scoring outburst. The Phoenix Suns sharpshooter scored 25 points in a 50-point third quarter for the Suns that saw them turn a 70-61 halftime deficit into a 111-94 lead at the third-quarter break. The hot stretch didn't put L.A. away.
Phoenix had to fade a fourth-quarter Clippers rally that included a 12-0 run to hold on for a xxx-xxx win. The Clippers cut a 20-point Suns lead to as close as 132-130 in the final two minutes. But a Kevin Durant transition layup put Phoenix up by four, and the Clippers didn't score again.