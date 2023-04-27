NBA playoffs: Grizzlies Ja Morant, Desmond Bane combine for 64 points to force Game 6 against Lakers

NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) react after a foul call during the first half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports - 20544641

Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 64 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, forcing a Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 116-99 victory in their first-round series.

The Grizzles trail the Lakers in the best-of-seven set, 3-2.

Memphis' performance spoiled double-doubles from Los Angeles' Anthony Davis (31 points, 19 rebounds), LeBron James (15 points, 10 rebounds) and D'Angelo Russell (11 points, 10 assists). Austin Reaves added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Lakers in defeat.

On the backs of their backcourt, the Grizzlies pushed the pace from the jump against a Lakers team that prefers to grind in the halfcourt, where Davis and company own the West's best defense in the playoffs. Memphis thrust a 14-point, first-quarter lead to 56-39 inside the five-minute mark of the second quarter.

An Austin Reaves 3-pointer and no-look alley-oop to James sparked an 8-0 run over the next two minutes, cutting the Lakers' deficit to nine, and there the margin remained until halftime, when Memphis led, 61-52.

LeBron James with the block and finishes the lob from Austin Reaves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zn50hCGpE8 — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 27, 2023

Morant and Bane either scored or assisted on 50 of Memphis' 62 points at the break, combining for 39 points on 15-of-27 shooting and five assists through two quarters. Los Angeles' backcourt had no answer.

Ja Morant steals Lebron James pass attempt, and gets a beautiful putback dunk over Anthony Davis' rebound attempt at the other end! With replays! pic.twitter.com/DM0pKLO16t — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 27, 2023

Davis had a double-double at the half (18 points, 10 rebounds) for the third time in his career, but James lagged behind the young Grizzlies, entering the break with almost as many turnovers (five) as points (six on 2-9 FG). Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura were the ones helping Davis keep the Lakers afloat.

D'Angelo Russell ignited an 8-0 run to open the second half, slashing Memphis' lead to 62-61, and the Lakers remained within striking distance until the four-minute mark of the third quarter, when Reaves missed a 12-foot floater that would have given Los Angeles its first lead since the game's opening minute.

Then, the bottom fell out on the Lakers. A Santi Aldama tip-in ignited a 26-2 response that left the Grizzlies leading 101-76 inside of 10 minutes remaining in the game. Even as Memphis went five minutes without a field goal in the middle of the the final quarter, the Lakers never climbed their way back within single digits.