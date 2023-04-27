NBA Playoffs: Warriors hold on to win Game 5, take 3-2 series lead over Kings

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Five SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 26, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After a historically bad start to the series, the Golden State Warriors are just a win away from stunning the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors held on to take Game 5 of their opening-round series with the Kings 123-116 on Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center. The win, the Warriors’ third-straight, now gives them a 3-2 series lead and keeps their title defense alive.

The Kings, on the other hand, are now at serious risk of blowing a 2-0 series lead in what is their first playoff appearance in 17 years. The Warriors have won 14 of their last 15 games at the Chase Center, where Game 6 is set for on Friday night.

Warriors rally, hold on late behind 31 points from Steph Curry

The Kings jumped up early, and even took a 10 point lead late in the first quarter. That, however, was the biggest it got. The Warriors closed the first half on a 11-0 run, which gave them a four-point lead. Klay Thompson dropped 11 of his 16 first-half points in the second quarter, and shot 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

The Warriors pushed that lead to nine after the third quarter, too, and then quickly to double digits early in the fourth.

It was then Malik Monk that almost single-handedly brought the Kings right back in it midway through the fourth. Monk sparked a 13-2 run midway through the period, and scored all but four points in that span, to suddenly cut the game back to a single point. The only Warriors bucket in that nearly five-minute span came from a Gary Payton layup.

It wasn’t until a late burst that the Warriors finally put the Kings away. Andrew Wiggins hit a mid-range jumper with 48 seconds left to push the Warriors back up by five points, and then Stephen Curry converted on a huge and-one layup to suddenly give them an eight-point lead. By then, it was too late for a Kings run. Golden State held on to take the seven-point win.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 24 points and nine assists, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Monk finished with 21 points off the bench.

Curry led the Warriors with 31 points and eight assists, but he shot just 2-of-10 from the 3-point line. Thompson added 25 points, and Wiggins finished with 20 points. Warriors center Kevon Looney, despite only making two layups, had an incredible 22 rebounds in the win.

Draymond Green, who was suspended earlier in the series for stomping on Sabonis' chest and repeatedly got into it with Monk on Wednesday night, added 21 points off the bench for Golden State. It marked the most points he's scored in a game since Christmas 2019.

Game 6 of the series is set for Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where a win will send the Warriors to their seventh Western Conference semifinals in the last nine years.

