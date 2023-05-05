NBA playoffs: JaMychal Green to start in place of Kevon Looney; Lakers-Warriors live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stand together during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

If Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the No. 6-seeded Golden State Warriors and the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers was any indication, we're in for a spicy second round. Lakers center Anthony Davis took over in Game 1 to drop 30 points and grab 23 rebounds in leading Los Angeles to a 117-112 win and 1-0 series lead.

This is the version of AD that many Lakers fans have been waiting for, and if he can continue this production, a path to the NBA Finals could open up. Meanwhile, the Warriors are still the defending champions and vanquished the upstart Sacramento Kings in seven games in the first round. Stephen Curry, coming off his 50-point Game 7, needs his co-stars to step up in this series. Kevon Looney is a monster on the boards. Could he notch another 20-plus-rebound game?

How to watch Lakers-Warriors

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

What: Western Conference semifinals, Game 2 (Lakers lead, 1-0)

When: 9 p.m. ET Thursday

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: ESPN (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)

Follow Lakers-Warriors Game 2 live updates

