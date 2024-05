Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 02: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley of the Milwaukee Bucks has been suspended four games without pay by the NBA for throwing a basketball at fans and his interaction with an ESPN reporter after Game 6 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/DVAWR4Z2g7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2024

Beverley, a potential free agent this summer, will serve the 4-game suspension next season.

