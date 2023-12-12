NBA's in-season tournament championship game set new ratings mark not seen in nearly 6 years

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hoists the trophy with his teammates after winning the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA’s in-season tournament championship game was one of the most-watched games in years.

The championship game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was the most-watched non-Christmas regular season game the NBA has had on any network in nearly six six years, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The game, which the Lakers won 123-109 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, averaged 4.58 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2. The game peaked at about 5.68 million viewers, and was up 46% from last year's season-opener. The normal broadcast of the game aired on ABC, while an alternate broadcast with comedian Kevin Hart aired on ESPN2 — similar to the "ManningCast" during "Monday Night Football." That alternate broadcast accounted for about 10% of the total audience.

The Lakers, behind a 41-point, 20-rebound night from Anthony Davis, flew past the Pacers to win the inaugural tournament title. LeBron James was the tournament MVP after averaging 26.4 points, eight rebounds and 7.6 assists throughout the tournament. He also shot 60.6% from the 3-point line in all seven of the Lakers’ tournament wins. Every Lakers player and coach received a $500,000 bonus for winning the event, and all Pacers players and coaches received $200,000.

As a result of their win, the Lakers announced plans to hang a banner at Crypto.com Arena to commemorate the title. That banner celebrating the NBA Cup will be unveiled on Dec. 18.